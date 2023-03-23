Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Check Out These Tips for Getting Better Sleep

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us with a few tips for getting better sleep.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:16:52-04

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us with a few tips for getting better sleep.

Try the Google Nest Learning Thermostat. It has the nostalgia of an old-school thermostat with a modern, smart design. It learns the temperatures you like, and you can control it from anywhere using the Google Home app.

Improve the air quality in your room with an air purifier. The Honeywell InSight HPA5300 air purifier does a great job at reducing allergens and particles like dust, pollen, pet dander, and smoke.

Coop Home Goods is a leading digitally native designer and marketer of the first fully adjustable pillow and ingeniously designed bedding that meets the unique needs of every type of sleeper.

For more information, visit BourbonBlondeBlog.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com