Check Out These Recipes From Feeding Tampa Bay For Entertaining on a Budget

Many hard-working families are struggling to make ends meet, making difficult choices between bills, medicine, and placing food on their table. Feeding Tampa Bay is always here to help and believes celebrating moments is important for all. Birthdays, holidays, and even the iconic Oscars!

Executive Chef Daniel Graves joined us in the kitchen to share his expertise on how to entertain on a budget. Find the details on the recipes below:

Salami and Pepperoni Chips w/ Dill Pickle Horseradish Dipping Sauce (Parmesan Crisps can be alternate)

Ingredients For Chips:

- ½ lb. Thick-sliced Genoa salami

- ½ lb. Thick-sliced large pepperoni

Ingredients for Dipping Sauce:

- ¾ cup mayonnaise

- 1 cup sour cream

- ¼ cup prepared horseradish

- 3 shots Tabasco sauce

- 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

- ½ lemon (juice and zest)

- ¼ cup whole grain mustard

- ¼ cup minced dill pickle

- ¼ cup minced chives

- 1 tbsp. minced garlic

- salt and pepper to taste

Method for Chips:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lay salami and pepperoni on a pre-sprayed baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes or until crispy. Remove from baking sheet and place on paper towels to drain excess oil.

Method for Sauce:

Combine all ingredients and chill for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Ingredients for Parmesan Crisps:

- ½ cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese

- Non-Stick cooking spray

- ½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Method for Parmesan Chips:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Combine cheese and black pepper. Spray sheet pan with pan spray (parchment paper can be alternative). Spoon out cheese by using a tablespoon and place approximately 2 inches apart. Bake at 400 degrees F for 6-8 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool on baking sheets and gently remove with thin spatula. Store in airtight container at room temperature.

Red and Green Prosecco Grapes

Ingredients:

- 1 cup red seedless grapes

- 1 cup green seedless grapes

- 1 cup Prosecco sparkling wine

- ¼ cups granulated sugar

Method:

Remove grapes from the stem. Rinse in a colander under cold water (make sure grapes are firm and not bruised)

Place grapes in a shallow pan and cover with Prosecco.

Cover and place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours, overnight is best.

Pour sugar into a bowl, drain grapes, and reserve liquid. Place about 10-12 grapes at a time in sugar and gently roll around, making sure to coat the grapes completely. Place back in the fridge to chill for at least 2-3 hours.

Country-Style Warm Buffalo Chicken and Pimento Cheese Dip

Ingredients:

- 2 each 8oz. packages softened cream cheese

- 1 each 8oz. package softened pimento cheese spread

- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast

- ¾ cups medium buffalo wing sauce

- 1 cup sour cream

- ¾ cups minced green onions

- 4 cups shredded Monterey jack cheese

- 1 medium onion peeled and diced

- 2 medium bell peppers diced

- 2 tbsp. minced fresh garlic

- ¾ cups ranch dressing

- Optional: 1/2 cup dill pickle juice

- Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Sauté peppers and onions over medium heat until translucent. Add garlic and set aside.

In a medium mixing bowl add cream cheese, pimento cheese, and pepper, onion, and garlic mixture. Add chicken breast, wing sauce, sour cream, chopped green onions, ranch dressing, and salt and pepper. Mix until well combined.

Place in a pre-sprayed glass baking dish and top with Monterey jack cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 20-25 minutes or until golden and bubbly.

Serve with chips of your choice (pitas are recommended)