Check Out These Great Health & Wellness Ideas for Spending Time at Home

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us to share a few health and wellness ideas to help us feel our best.
Apartment Therapy x La-Z-Boy to publish The Great Big Guide to Staying In
- With fall approaching, life is about to get very busy; so this is a great time to stay in and relax.
- Apartment Therapy has partnered with La-Z-Boy to publish “The Great Big Guide to Staying In” with lots of tips on how to make relaxing at home the most pleasurable experience of the summer.
- Visit ApatmentTherapy.com for more info.
Longevity Playbook
- Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one's physiological age.
- For more information, visit LongevityPlaybook.com.
Plexus Sleep
- Plexus Sleep is a delicious dietary supplement gummy that helps to support a quality night’s sleep.
- Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being.
- For more information, visit PlexusWorldwide.com.