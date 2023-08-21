Watch Now
Check Out These Great Health & Wellness Ideas for Spending Time at Home

Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins us to share a few health and wellness ideas to help us feel our best.
Posted at 8:07 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 08:07:36-04

Apartment Therapy x La-Z-Boy to publish The Great Big Guide to Staying In

  • With fall approaching, life is about to get very busy; so this is a great time to stay in and relax.
  • Apartment Therapy has partnered with La-Z-Boy to publish “The Great Big Guide to Staying In” with lots of tips on how to make relaxing at home the most pleasurable experience of the summer.
  • Visit ApatmentTherapy.com for more info.

Longevity Playbook

  • Longevity Playbook is a new digital health program & app that revolutionizes how we approach aging. Each personalized journey to live younger for longer begins by taking the Actual Age Test to determine one's physiological age.
  • For more information, visit LongevityPlaybook.com.

Plexus Sleep

  • Plexus Sleep is a delicious dietary supplement gummy that helps to support a quality night’s sleep.
  • Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being.
  • For more information, visit PlexusWorldwide.com.
