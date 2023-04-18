Check Out These Environmentally-Friendly Products Ahead of Earth Day on April 22

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares environmentally friendly products to help us lower our carbon footprints this Earth Day.

This Earth Day through Cinco de Mayo, make This Round For The House with Astral Tequila.

Cascade is building a water-positive future and helping to reduce daily water use in households across the U.S. by encouraging people to skip pre-rinsing dishes and run the dishwasher every night. Cascade Platinum is designed with 50% more cleaning power, so no need to pre-rinse dishes before loading them in the dishwasher.

Save energy with every wash with Tide Ultra OXI Power PODS with Odor Eliminators. Tide is on a mission to turn 3 out of 4 washes to cold water by 2030. Consumers can save 90% of energy in every wash when choosing cold vs. hot. This means lower emissions, more financial savings on your energy bill, and a gentler wash that helps preserve clothes longer while still delivering the Tide clean our consumers know and love.