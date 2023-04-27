Check Out These #1 Selling Products People Keep Returning To

We all have that one mascara, toner, or maybe even a yoga mat we return to repeatedly when we need to replace it. Beauty and Lifestyle friend Mickey Williams shares the #1 selling products that editors and consumers keep returning to.

Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner | $5.99 | Find it at Amazon.com



Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner is powered by the highest grade of 100% natural distilled Witch Hazel available to cleanse, tone, and naturally purify the skin. It’s suitable for even the most sensitive of skin.

It has a gentle, non-drying formula and is made with naturally distilled witch hazel to remove excess oil and impurities while refining pores.

It's the only choice for the highest grade of witch hazel. They've been providing purity and effectiveness for over 150 years. The pure power of Dickinson’s Original Witch Hazel offers your skin many benefits, including removing impurities, refining skin, balancing complexion, and dissolving excess oil all while referring to and nourishing the skin.

OGX Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner | $8.00 | Find it at Amazon.com



An OGX best-selling duo for over ten years, the Extra Strength Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo & Conditioner repairs and hydrates dry, damaged hair.

OGX was the first mass haircare brand to use Argan Oil of Morocco as a primary ingredient to give hair a natural boost. The Shampoo & Conditioner is blended with water-based silk proteins to help smooth hair and provide a silky, shiny finish. Get up to 5x stronger hair in 2 washes and lock in moisture for gorgeous, salon-worthy hair!

Face Reality Ultra Gentle Cleanser | $30.00 | Find it at FaceRealitySkincare.com



#1 best-selling and award-winning product. It’s a sulfate-free and fragrance-free gel cleanser that is safe for all skin types, including skin prone to blemishes, making it the perfect daily cleanser for all skin concerns:

Antioxidant-rich (green tea, licorice root, and mushroom extracts Conditions and soothes skin with panthenol Removes makeup (and is a great makeup brush cleanser) Cleanses without drying Viewers in the Tampa area can visit local Certified Acne Experts at H|K Plastic Surgery & MedSpa located on Madaca Lane, to get visible results in 90 days with a personalized treatment plan for clear, healthy skin.



Gaiam Premium Spiced Bouquet Yoga Mat | $34.98| Find it at Gaiam.com

