Check Out the U.S. Virgin Islands' Pristine Beaches & Turquoise Waters

Experience the rich culture, storied history, natural diversity and smiling, friendly people who can't wait to welcome you to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas. Major U.S airlines offer direct daily flights from the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico to the islands.

The islands are perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry.

No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico.

