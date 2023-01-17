Watch Now
Check Out the U.S. Virgin Islands' Pristine Beaches & Turquoise Waters

Find out what makes the U.S. Virgin Islands - St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas - some of the best places to visit in 2023.
Posted at 10:07 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:07:02-05

Experience the rich culture, storied history, natural diversity and smiling, friendly people who can't wait to welcome you to the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas. Major U.S airlines offer direct daily flights from the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico to the islands.  

The islands are perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry.

No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. 

For more information, visit VisitUSVI.com.

