Check Out Some of the Great Food at Safety Harbor Resort & Spa

We're taking you to Safety Harbor Resort & Spa and checking out some of the great food you can find at their Fountain Grille or the beautiful waterfront tiki bar.

The Fountain Grille is their signature restaurant, open to the public daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can enjoy drink specials and fabulous daily dinner deals to eat in or to go:



Mexi-Monday

Two for Tuesday

Wine Down Wednesday

Southern Comfort Thursday, featuring their chef's famous homemade fried chicken

Pasta Friday

Surf and Turf Saturday

Everyone's favorite prime rib Sunday

Safety Harbor Resort & Spa's waterfront tiki bar is right on Tampa Bay, where you can come and enjoy a handcrafted cocktail and lunch or dinner. It's open daily from 11 am - 8 pm.

For more information, visit SafetyHarborSpa.com or call (727) 726-1161.