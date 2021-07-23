Since October 2020, Charm City Eats Food Truck has brought the flavors of Maryland to the greater Tampa area. With crabby classics, like crab cakes, crab dip and crabby patties. Charm City Eats is also ready to serve land lovers an assortment of pit beef, burgers, fried chicken, and more. Charm your guests with some authentic surf and turf options, and invite Charm City Eats Food Truck to your event.

Find their full schedule and menu at www.charmcityeats.com.

Follow on Facebook page @ Charm City Eats, to find events weekly and find on Instagram by searching the hashtag: #charmcityeatsfoodtruck.