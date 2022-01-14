CFA Cat Show, Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds

The CFA Cat Show located in Plant City, at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, TECO Expo Hall is happening this weekend. 175 cats from around the US will be competiting for titles and regional/national points under 10 different judges, also from around the country. There are 4 competitive categories, kittens - 4-8 mo of age, championship cats - our breeding cats 8 mo and older, premiership cats, 8 mo and Talking Point #2: older neuter and spay pedigree cats, and Household pets - any other cats 4 mo and older. All cats must be pre-entered. Please leave your kitty at home and come have fun.

A cat costume contest will be held both days around noon. Loads of fun to watch as the owners dress up their cats in costume and compete for ribbons and prizes. Come cheer on your favorites.

Meow Mall -shopping for you and your kitty. Free coloring contest for kids up to 12. Prize ribbons for the winners. All supplies supplied at the show. Mention ABC Morning Blend at front entrance and we will donate $1 of each adult admission to cat rescue

9-4 Saturday, 9-3 Sunday.

Admission $10 Adults, $8 senior, First Responder, and Military. $6 child 6-12, 5 and under free. Family pack $25.

Get Advance Tickets online at https://cfa-catshow.ticketleap.com/january2022/

