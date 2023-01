With dog adoptions at a record-high, Cesar Millan is giving pet parents the tools they need to teach their dogs good habits and shed bad ones.

Season three of "Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog" just started. Cesar uses the latest research in animal psychology to work with not only pets, but more importantly their owners, to find respect and harmony between the two parties.

New episodes premiere on National Geographic every Friday at 9/8C.