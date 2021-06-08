Watch
Cerealholic cafe and bar in Ybor City

Cerealholic Cafe in Ybor
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 09:43:16-04

Cerealholic is the spot to check out if you're obsessed with cereal.

This cafe and bar in Ybor City offers nostalgia in addition to cereal-based cocktails, milkshakes and dishes.

The bar is full of fun toys, media and trinkets from the 70s, 80s and 90s. Customers can step into the Playground area and play Game Cube games and throwback arcade games like Ms. Pac-Man.

Cerealholic offers more than 40 flavors of cereal. Some of these cereals are throwbacks to the 90s that Lawson is able to buy directly from manufacturers. She has a son who's in the military and stationed in Europe who sends her unique cereals from different countries as well.

Cerealholic is located at 1909 N. 15th Street in Ybor. Curbside pickup is available as well as delivery through major food apps.

Visit http://www.cerealholic.com/ to learn more.

