Celtic Thunder Ireland at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2016 while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top Ten every year since 2008. Celtic Thunder’s latest live show, IRELAND, is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.

The Celtic Thunder IRELAND live theatrical show delivers a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs like A Place in The Choir and The Galway Girl, along with renowned Irish love songs such as She Moved Through The Fair and Danny Boy.

In 2007 producer Sharon Browne filmed the first ever Celtic Thunder show at the Helix in Dublin, Ireland. The concept was to feature a group of men from Ireland and Scotland, who range in age from 21 to 42, and feature songs that celebrate a common Celtic heritage. The current cast of Celtic Thunder is made up of diverse performers, Ryan Kelly, Neil Byrne, Damian McGinty and Emmet Cahill.

By the end of 2022 Celtic Thunder will have toured the US and Canada, coast to coast, fourteen times, Australia four times performing over 1000 shows to date to millions of fans. Celtic Thunder has also undertaken 4 Entertainment Cruises in the Caribbean, each one transporting over 4,000 fans on a 4-day musical extravaganza.

Celtic Thunder will be performing at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, February 25 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets start at $45. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.