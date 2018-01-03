Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine

Celebrity Chef and fitness enthusiast Robert Irvine is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his very own Gold’s Gym in Largo, Florida with an all-day event.

A special anniversary party will take place at Gold’s Gym Largo on Saturday, January 6th beginning at 9:00 a.m. No-cost fitness classes will be provided all morning including Les Mills BodyPump Express, BodyStep Express, GRIT, Boot Camp, RPM and even a Fit Kids session.

Chef Irvine will also make an appearance as he leads a cooking demonstration and signs copies of his book, Fit Fuel, a Chef’s Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit and Living Your Best Life.

Many vendors will also be present at the event including 5% Nutrition, Titan Medical, Labrada Nutrition, and 5-Star Cellular. One Blood will be collecting on-site healthy blood donations.

As part of his lifestyle and fitness education program, Gold’s Gym Largo offers world-class training experiences and exciting amenities designed exclusively by Chef Irvine.

“Gold’s Gym and I share the same passion of empowering people through fitness to thrive every day,” said Chef Irvine. “Our members can expect first class customer service in a great workout environment that will help them reach their goals.”

Guests can enjoy tastings prepared by Outback Steakhouse. There will also be raffle prizes and drawing happening throughout the event.

The free event is open to the community.

Gold’s Gym Largo

2178 E Bay Drive, Largo, FL 33771

(727) 240-1400

Saturday, January 6, 2018

9:00am

Outback Steakhouse providing tastings

- Robert Irvine FortiFX FIT Crunch Bars available

- OneBlood Bloodmobile on site

- Group Fitness Classes

- Book Signing opportunity with Chef Irvine for Fit Fuel, a Chef’s Guide to Eating Well, Getting Fit and Living Your Best Life