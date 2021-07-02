Celebrating St. Pete Pier’s first anniversary

The City of St. Petersburg is hosting a celebration in honor of the St. Pete Pier’s first anniversary. The event will feature an interactive drone show, sponsored by Duke Energy.

The Duke Energy Drone Light Show at the St. Pete Pier will mark the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Pier. This one-of-a-kind immersive light show will consist of 300 drones equipped with LED lights, creating formations stretching over 500ft across the sky, creating a massive and breathtaking display that celebrates the City of St. Petersburg.

We talk with Mayor Kriseman to learn more about the exciting event.

The first 2000 guests that set up at Spa Beach Park to watch the festivities, will receive a wristband that will interact throughout the night with the music and drone light show – wristband distribution will begin at 8pm at the event merchandise tent located at the entrance to Spa Beach Park.

Since its opening in July 2020, the St. Pete Pier District, has welcomed thousands of visitors to discover and experience the Pier’s amazing restaurants, colorful marketplace, educational attractions, fun and interactive play areas, sparkling waterfront views, world-class fishing, stunning public art and so much more. Voted # 2 of the best new attractions in the country by USA Today, visitors and locals alike have deemed the St. Pete Pier a must-see destination when visiting the Tampa Bay area.

To learn more about the anniversary celebration, visit www.stpetepier.org/anniversary.

WHEN: July 6, 2021

Programming begins at 5pm at Spa Beach Park on the St. Pete Pier

Drone show begins at 9pm.

WHERE:

Downtown St. Pete at the St. Pete Pier and Spa Beach*

700 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

