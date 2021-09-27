Watch
Celebrating September National Family Meals Month

Family Meals for Fall
Posted at 10:38 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 10:38:54-04

September is National Family Meals Month, which means we're celebrating the benefits of family meals. It's hard enough to get back on track with busy school and sports schedules. So if you're looking for some healthy inspiration for your meal rotation, join the club!
Fortunately, Chef and Registered Dietitian Julie Harrington joins us with some smart strategies to bring your family to the table and experience the benefits of family meals.

For more delicious meal ideas and recipe tips, visit Julie's website: Julieharringtonrd.com

