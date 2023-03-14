Celebrating Pi Day with Alessi Bakery

It's Pi Day and we're celebrating with Alessi Bakery!

Alessi Bakery is a true Tampa landmark dating back over a century to 1912, making it one of the few historic restaurant establishments in the area.

Head wedding cake designer and dessert manager, Melissa Maggiore, joins us to show off just some of the pies they offer! She's been with Alessi Bakery since 2000 and has done work for celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, Megan Trainor, and Taylor Swift!

Alessi Bakery has a lovely selection of whipped cream pies year-round that change through the seasons. They even make 3-inch pies for individual servings!

