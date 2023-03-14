Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating Pi Day with Alessi Bakery

It's Pi Day and we're celebrating with Alessi Bakery! They've been in the community since 1912, making it one of the few historic restaurant establishments in the area.
Posted at 8:55 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 08:55:07-04

It's Pi Day and we're celebrating with Alessi Bakery!

Alessi Bakery is a true Tampa landmark dating back over a century to 1912, making it one of the few historic restaurant establishments in the area.

Head wedding cake designer and dessert manager, Melissa Maggiore, joins us to show off just some of the pies they offer! She's been with Alessi Bakery since 2000 and has done work for celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, Megan Trainor, and Taylor Swift!

Alessi Bakery has a lovely selection of whipped cream pies year-round that change through the seasons. They even make 3-inch pies for individual servings!

For more information, visit AlessiBakery.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com