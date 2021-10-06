Watch
Celebrating National Pulled Pork Day

National Pulled Pork Day
Posted at 8:40 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 08:40:32-04

In honor of National Pulled Pork Day (October 12), Matt Abdoo, Executive Chef of famed New York restaurant, known for its smoky barbecue recipes, Pig Beach joins us to showcase some delicious pulled pork recipes that are super easy for all home chefs around the country.

Pig Beach is an exciting new foray into the Smoked Meat Universe, unlike anything in New York City to date. He will be doing this interview from his restaurant.

This segment is paid for by: Lloyd’s Barbecue Co.: hormel.com/Brands/Hormel-Lloyds

