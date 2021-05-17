Watch
Celebrating National Pinot Grigio Day

Posted at 9:23 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 09:23:04-04

National Pinot Grigio Day is the Spring holiday you didn't know you needed. Monday, May 17th is National Pinot Grigio day and after a year as heavy as 2020, the time is perfect to sip on something light and delicious. We talk with wine lover and International Food Enthusiast Eddie Zamora – The Yum Yum Foodie –who is partnering with Cavit Wines to inspire viewers with food pairing suggestions for the ultimate National Pinot Grigio Day celebration, or a refreshing casual weeknight dinner.

Sponsored by: KEF Media

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

