Celebrating National Pinot Grigio Day

National Pinot Grigio Day is the Spring holiday you didn't know you needed. Monday, May 17th is National Pinot Grigio day and after a year as heavy as 2020, the time is perfect to sip on something light and delicious. We talk with wine lover and International Food Enthusiast Eddie Zamora – The Yum Yum Foodie –who is partnering with Cavit Wines to inspire viewers with food pairing suggestions for the ultimate National Pinot Grigio Day celebration, or a refreshing casual weeknight dinner.
