Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Metro Diner

It's National Grilled Cheese Day! We invited Metro Diner to our kitchen to talk tips, tricks, and tasty ways to up your grilled cheese game.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 08:22:11-04

It's National Grilled Cheese Day! We invited Metro Diner to our kitchen to talk tips, tricks, and tasty ways to up your grilled cheese game.

Metro Diner is known for serving indulgent and classic diner dishes with generous portions. They showed us how they build their signature Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich. It's stacked with melted Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone on grilled white bread.

You can enjoy this gooey sandwich on this National Grilled Cheese Day at their South Tampa diner located at 4011 West Kennedy Blvd.

For more information, check out MetroDiner.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com