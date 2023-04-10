Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Metro Diner

It's National Grilled Cheese Day! We invited Metro Diner to our kitchen to talk tips, tricks, and tasty ways to up your grilled cheese game.

Metro Diner is known for serving indulgent and classic diner dishes with generous portions. They showed us how they build their signature Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich. It's stacked with melted Cheddar, Swiss, and provolone on grilled white bread.

You can enjoy this gooey sandwich on this National Grilled Cheese Day at their South Tampa diner located at 4011 West Kennedy Blvd.

For more information, check out MetroDiner.com.