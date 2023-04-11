Celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day with Melting Pot Social

It's National Cheese Fondue Day! We're celebrating with Melting Pot Social, opening next month in downtown Tampa.

Executive Chef Jason Miller joins us, telling us what Melting Pot Social is and how it's different from Melting Pot Fondue restaurants.

The menu features New American food and modern fondue with a melting pot of flavors. The dining experience features melted raclette and fondue burgers, mouthwatering handhelds, flambeed flatbreads, chef-curated entrées, and more.

You can also create your own cheese and chocolate fondues with sweet and savory dippers like pickle fries, churros, and macarons.

Melting Pot Social opens in early May at 105 W Tyler Street in downtown Tampa - one block from the Straz Center. For more information, visit MeltingPotSocial.com.