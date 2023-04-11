Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day with Melting Pot Social

We're celebrating National Cheese Fondue Day with Melting Pot Social, opening next month in downtown Tampa.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 08:10:21-04

It's National Cheese Fondue Day! We're celebrating with Melting Pot Social, opening next month in downtown Tampa.

Executive Chef Jason Miller joins us, telling us what Melting Pot Social is and how it's different from Melting Pot Fondue restaurants.

The menu features New American food and modern fondue with a melting pot of flavors. The dining experience features melted raclette and fondue burgers, mouthwatering handhelds, flambeed flatbreads, chef-curated entrées, and more.

You can also create your own cheese and chocolate fondues with sweet and savory dippers like pickle fries, churros, and macarons.

Melting Pot Social opens in early May at 105 W Tyler Street in downtown Tampa - one block from the Straz Center. For more information, visit MeltingPotSocial.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com