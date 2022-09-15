Watch Now
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with Traditional Mexican Folkloric Dancing

We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month on today’s Morning Blend, The Mexican Folkloric Group Mahetzi joins us with a special performance by some of the group’s dancers!
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 10:20:23-04

Today, September 15, marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. It's a time to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

We invited the Mexican folkloric group Mahetzi to kick off our celebration with a special performance by some of the groups dancers.

Meré Pioquinto, director for Mahetzi, explains how the group helps children from the Clearwater area stay focused in school and also preserve their history.

For more information, check out the group's Facebook page.

