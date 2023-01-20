Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate Valentine’s Day With the Broadway Our Way • L O V E Concert Next Month

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style with the Broadway Our Way • L O V E concert happening next month in Largo!
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 10:21:04-05

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style with the Broadway Our Way • L O V E concert happening next month in Largo!

Three Broadway stars will be performing live in concert, singing some of the greatest hits from Broadway and love songs, plus, they'll be telling funny stories along the way.

Dale Badway, Broadway producer/actor, and TONY & EMMY Award winner, will be performing in the concert and joins us in studio to tell us what you can expect.

Broadway Our Way • L O V E is Saturday, February 11 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com