Celebrate Valentine’s Day With the Broadway Our Way • L O V E Concert Next Month

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style with the Broadway Our Way • L O V E concert happening next month in Largo!

Three Broadway stars will be performing live in concert, singing some of the greatest hits from Broadway and love songs, plus, they'll be telling funny stories along the way.

Dale Badway, Broadway producer/actor, and TONY & EMMY Award winner, will be performing in the concert and joins us in studio to tell us what you can expect.

Broadway Our Way • L O V E is Saturday, February 11 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center in Largo.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit LargoArts.com.