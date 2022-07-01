Celebrate the 4th on the Tampa Riverwalk

Celebrate July 4th with activities hosted by Friends of the Riverwalk. Join us for the 2nd Annual Boat Parade, Blessing of the Fleet and two new events, a Digital Poker Run, and Water Ski Show by the Tampa Bay Water Ski Team The fun starts at 6pm. Make an evening of it by enjoying the City of Tampa's Boom by the Bay celebration at Curtis Hixon Park and the annual Fireworks display. Visit www.TheTampaRiverwalk.com for the boat parade route, viewing locations or to register your boat.
