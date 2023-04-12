Celebrate Tampa Bay's Spring Blueberry Harvest at Keel Farms' Blueberry Festival

The Keel Farms Blueberry Festival is back! Celebrate Tampa Bay's spring blueberry harvest every Saturday in April.

This family-friendly event will feature food and craft vendors, live music, a kids area, u-pick blueberries, and special releases of Keel + Curley wines and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales + Ciders.

Admission and parking are both free and the event is pet friendly! The Keel Farms Blueberry Festival runs from 10am-3pm every Saturday in April.

Founded in 1979, the family-owned and operated Keel Farms is located in Plant City and oversees Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ale & Cider. They produce wine, beer, and cider sold at over 1000 retailers around Florida and nationwide through there online store.

For more information, visit KeelFarms.com/Festivals.