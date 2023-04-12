Watch Now
Celebrate Tampa Bay's Spring Blueberry Harvest at Keel Farms' Blueberry Festival

The Keel Farms Blueberry Festival is back! Celebrate Tampa Bay's spring blueberry harvest every Saturday in April.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Apr 12, 2023
This family-friendly event will feature food and craft vendors, live music, a kids area, u-pick blueberries, and special releases of Keel + Curley wines and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales + Ciders.

Admission and parking are both free and the event is pet friendly! The Keel Farms Blueberry Festival runs from 10am-3pm every Saturday in April.

Founded in 1979, the family-owned and operated Keel Farms is located in Plant City and oversees Keel & Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ale & Cider. They produce wine, beer, and cider sold at over 1000 retailers around Florida and nationwide through there online store.

For more information, visit KeelFarms.com/Festivals.

