Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate Tampa Bay's Best at the Best of the Bay Party

Creative Loafing's annual Best of the Bay party is back! On Sept. 29, you can celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best local people, places, businesses, events and more -- voted by you!
Posted at 10:05 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 10:05:55-04

Creative Loafing's annual Best of the Bay party is back! On Thursday, September 29, you can celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best local people, places, businesses, events and more — voted by you!

You'll be able to get your hands on a copy of Creative Loafing's annual Best of the Bay issue a night early, sample your way around Tampa Bay area bites & drinks, rub elbows with prominent locals, enjoy local live entertainment & so much more

Wicked Oak won Best Ribs in 2021 and will be sampling at the party. They join us with a demonstration of what you can expect!

The party is happening at the Hard Rock Event Center on Thursday, September 29. To find more information or to purchase tickets, head to BOTBTampaBay.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com