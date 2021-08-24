Celebrate Self-Care Awareness Month

Many of us have a carefully scheduled morning routine. But our bedtime routines, not so much. At the end of a long day, it’s tempting to simply splash some water on our faces and call it a night. We all know sleep is important, but making time for a consistent nightly routine will not only allow you to make the most of your sleep, it will also help you wake up with that lit-from-within glow we’re all after.

September is Self-Care Awareness Month and what better way to treat ourselves than carving out a few minutes each night for regular self-care. To help create your perfect bedtime ritual, certified skin health expert, licensed pharmacy technician and Walgreens Beauty Consultant, Clarissa Lugo, is sharing her top tips and products for an optimal bedtime routine to boost beauty and reduce stress.

