Celebrate National Yoga Month

September is National Yoga Month. We talk with Todd Lamb, CEO of PureLife Organics and Kyla Gagnon, Yoga Instructor of Yoga Lean. Todd Lamb began his career in the Canadian Army, and as a S.W.A.T. team leader. After his wife suffered a devastating back injury, simple exercises became a struggle due to her pain, chronic inflammation, and fatigue. Lamb left his career to finding a solution to help his wife, and the health and wellness brand, PureLife Organics was born.

While Lamb was used to high-intensity workouts in SWAT training, the stress of his wife’s injury and running a new business caught up to him, and it seemed no matter what workouts he did, he was storing unwanted fat. That’s when he connected with Kyla Gagnon, a former fitness competitor and fitness model, who opened his eyes to yoga.

The constant flow between poses won’t push your heart to its max, but it will keep it in our fat-burning zone—similar to a walk or slow jog. There’s still the improvement in cardiovascular conditioning and the activation of stored fats over the course of a Yoga workout.

Not only will daily exercise help to increase your natural caloric expenditure, but yoga will also help you to build more muscles that will in turn burn more calories every day. Your muscles burn a lot more energy than fat. Increasing your lean muscle mass has been directly linked to an increase in metabolism.

