Celebrate Mardi Gras at Roux!

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Roux!

1:10 PM, Feb 1, 2018
2 hours ago

We make a delicious crawfish boil in the kitchen with Roux.

FAT TUESDAY

MARDI GRAS MAMBO

Show us your beads!


 

RouxFebruary 13, 4-10pm

(NOT a ticketed event. Open to the public)

Costumes are SOOOOO encouraged.


 

Entertainment

•Feat. LIVE music


Outdoors festivities 

•Crawfish boil by the pound — Limited offer! (under tent)

•($1 Oysters may be outside too. Not determined yet)


Food & Booze Specials

•$1 Oysters

•$3 Abita Beers

•$5 Hurricanes

•Cajun sausage sandwiches

•AND more to come!


 

Serving regular Roux menu

•Authentic NOLA Food including gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and more!

Sent from my iPhone

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top