Celebrate Mardi Gras at Roux!

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 74°
LO: 56°
We make a delicious crawfish boil in the kitchen with Roux.
FAT TUESDAY
MARDI GRAS MAMBO
Show us your beads!
Roux, February 13, 4-10pm
(NOT a ticketed event. Open to the public)
Costumes are SOOOOO encouraged.
Entertainment
•Feat. LIVE music
Outdoors festivities
•Crawfish boil by the pound — Limited offer! (under tent)
•($1 Oysters may be outside too. Not determined yet)
Food & Booze Specials
•$1 Oysters
•$3 Abita Beers
•$5 Hurricanes
•Cajun sausage sandwiches
•AND more to come!
Serving regular Roux menu
•Authentic NOLA Food including gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and more!
Sent from my iPhone