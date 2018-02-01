Celebrate Mardi Gras at Roux!

FAT TUESDAY

MARDI GRAS MAMBO

Show us your beads!





Roux, February 13, 4-10pm

(NOT a ticketed event. Open to the public)

Costumes are SOOOOO encouraged.





Entertainment

•Feat. LIVE music



Outdoors festivities

•Crawfish boil by the pound — Limited offer! (under tent)

•($1 Oysters may be outside too. Not determined yet)



Food & Booze Specials

•$1 Oysters

•$3 Abita Beers

•$5 Hurricanes

•Cajun sausage sandwiches

•AND more to come!





Serving regular Roux menu

•Authentic NOLA Food including gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and more!

