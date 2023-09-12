Watch Now
Celebrate Local Women-Owned Business at the Women Means Business Expo This Month

Working Women of Tampa Bay is teaming up with the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts to shine a light on female entrepreneurs. They're hosting a one-day event, packed with networking and education.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Sep 12, 2023
The Women Mean Business Expo is happening on Wednesday, September 27 at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater in Downtown St. Pete.

You'll be able to check out 60+ exhibitors and listen to 20+ speakers sharing expertise.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WomenMeanBusinessExpo.com.

