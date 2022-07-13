Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Celebrate a Summer of Peace, Love, and Dolphins at Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Clearwater Marine Aquarium is hosting a Summer event!
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 13:26:01-04

Celebrate Clearwater Marine Aquarium's 50th anniversary with a summer of peace, love, and dolphins! Enjoy extended evening hours, live entertainment, free boat rides, and family fun with our Summer Glow event on select Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 4-8pm through July 30. Check out the new immersive exhibit Dolphintopia on display through the end of 2022 and enjoy a week of admission when you purchase a day with CMA's Vacation Deal through Labor Day.

For more information, go to CMAquarium.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com