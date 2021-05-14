Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Catching up with Nathan Fillion, star of the series "The Rookie"

items.[0].videoTitle
Season Finale of ABC's "The Rookie"
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 09:09:15-04

Get ready for the awaited Season Finale of ABC’s Hit Drama "The Rookie." We sit down and catch up with star of the series, actor Nathan Fillion.

"The Rookie" Season Finale Airs Sunday, May 16th 10pm ET/PT on ABC.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com