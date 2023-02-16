On Monday, February 20 – in celebration of Black History Month -- Smithsonian Channel™ premieres the new two-hour documentary Cassius X: Becoming Ali which examines the transformation of Cassius Clay into international boxing icon and activist, Muhammad Ali, as he risks everything for his new religion while approaching the biggest fight of his life.

The revealing documentary begins in 1959 when the young boxer, Cassius Clay, begins his journey towards achieving his lifelong dream of becoming World Heavyweight Champion while, at the same time, embarking on a secret spiritual journey. The film explores the next five years in which Clay evolves as both a boxer and a global star while also risking everything – his career, public persona, family and the love of his pop-star girlfriend – for both a new religion and new name.

The film features interviews with Malcolm X’s eldest daughter Attallah Shabazz, R&B singer and Ali’s former girlfriend Dee Dee Sharp, and Ali’s friend and boxing broadcasting legend Jim Lampley among others. These intimate testimonies are combined with rich archive and stylized reconstructions to tell the story of a crucial period in the life of one of the greatest sports superstars.

Cassius X: Becoming Ali director Muta’Ali is an award-winning, NAACP Image Award Nominated film director from Westchester County, NY. His latest feature documentary is HBO's Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn. His past documentary films include the award-winning Life’s Essentials with Ruby Dee, which featured notable guests including Harry Belafonte, Alan Alda, and Spike Lee. Muta’Ali is determined that his artistic body of work be wholly focussed on what he calls “Love, Art & Activism.”