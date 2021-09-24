CASA (Community Action Stops Abuse)

This year on October 14, CASA is celebrating its Inaugural Day of Giving. This public engagement event is to rally behind survivors impacted by the pandemic. This day is a response to the decrease of events and funding we have experienced during the pandemic. This day is made possible thanks to businesses like Raymond James who are providing a dollar for dollar match now through October 14! Please help us meet our $15,000 fundraising goal at https://www.casapinellas.org/event/day-ofgiving/.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 14:22:01-04
