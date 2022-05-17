CareerSource Tampa Bay | Recruitment Event

CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person Recruitment Event on Tuesday, May 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center Employers attending include Spectrum, T-Mobile, JMI Resource, Penske, and several others. These Hillsborough County businesses have more than 400 open positions they are looking to fill at the event. Job seekers should be prepared for an initial interview, bring their resumes and any supporting documents for the position in which they are applying.
For more information visit CareerSourceTB/JobFair