CareerSource Tampa Bay | Recruitment Event

We talk about a great job fair happening this week.
Posted at 1:07 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 13:07:26-04

CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person Recruitment Event on Tuesday, May 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center Employers attending include Spectrum, T-Mobile, JMI Resource, Penske, and several others. These Hillsborough County businesses have more than 400 open positions they are looking to fill at the event. Job seekers should be prepared for an initial interview, bring their resumes and any supporting documents for the position in which they are applying.

For more information visit CareerSourceTB/JobFair

