Aircraft Maintenance Certification is available through the Get There Faster Grant - Troops to Technicians Program.

Grants available to veterans and spouses

Visit www.careersourcetampabay.com/gettherefaster For more information, contact CSTB via email at gettherefaster@careersourcetb.com or via phone at (813) 930-7858. Employers and interested community partners can contact Zachariah Pearson pearsonz@careersourcetb.com for more information.