Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Career Source Tampa Bay presents Apprenticeship-to-Career Empowerment Program

We talk about some great job opportunities in the Bay area.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 13:20:50-04

CareerSource is happy to announce the ACE Program was approved to continue and ACE 2.0 kicks off in April 2022. The ACE Program was created so that the youth of Hillsborough County have the resources to connect to a career ladder with future, self-sustaining wages, employment security and the training to succeed in industries with high-demand occupations such as IT, Health Care, and Manufacturing.

The program is designed to reach out to young adults in low-income households, especially those exiting the foster care system and those escaping from human trafficking, to connect them with apprenticeship opportunities and occupational skills training. These opportunities serve as meaningful work experiences with local employers and will result in industry-recognized certifications and a pathway for a brighter future.

For more information visit CareerSourceTB.com/ace or call 813-647-2046

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com