Career Source Tampa Bay presents Apprenticeship-to-Career Empowerment Program

CareerSource is happy to announce the ACE Program was approved to continue and ACE 2.0 kicks off in April 2022. The ACE Program was created so that the youth of Hillsborough County have the resources to connect to a career ladder with future, self-sustaining wages, employment security and the training to succeed in industries with high-demand occupations such as IT, Health Care, and Manufacturing.

The program is designed to reach out to young adults in low-income households, especially those exiting the foster care system and those escaping from human trafficking, to connect them with apprenticeship opportunities and occupational skills training. These opportunities serve as meaningful work experiences with local employers and will result in industry-recognized certifications and a pathway for a brighter future.

For more information visit CareerSourceTB.com/ace or call 813-647-2046

