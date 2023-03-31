Watch Now
Career Source Tampa Bay Offering VR Tool to Help You Explore Different Careers

Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 11:44:48-04

Career Source Tampa Bay offers a new resource for career seekers called the Career Clarity Pod. It allows individuals to explore different careers, identify the career path they want to take, help them increase their marketability, and connect them to employers.

The following tools and resources are available:

  • Virtual reality career exploration tool
  • Career Pathways Portal
  • Industry insight videos into different careers
  • Skills assessments and review
  • Tools to review industry
  • Specific employment opportunities in Hillsborough County
  • Career connection sessions led by industry experts

The virtual reality tool provides career seekers with hands-on simulations showcasing different career paths and allow them to understand their career options through an interactive experience.
Career industries available to explore with the VR tool include manufacturing, warehousing & storage, skilled trades, public safety, hospitality & tourism, diesel technology, aviation maintenance, electrical construction, and automotive.

Career Source Tampa Bay's Tampa Center is located at 9215 N Florida Avenue, Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612. For more information, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.

