Career Source Tampa Bay Offering VR Tool to Help You Explore Different Careers

Career Source Tampa Bay offers a new resource for career seekers called the Career Clarity Pod. It allows individuals to explore different careers, identify the career path they want to take, help them increase their marketability, and connect them to employers.

The following tools and resources are available:



Virtual reality career exploration tool

Career Pathways Portal

Industry insight videos into different careers

Skills assessments and review

Tools to review industry

Specific employment opportunities in Hillsborough County

Career connection sessions led by industry experts

The virtual reality tool provides career seekers with hands-on simulations showcasing different career paths and allow them to understand their career options through an interactive experience.

Career industries available to explore with the VR tool include manufacturing, warehousing & storage, skilled trades, public safety, hospitality & tourism, diesel technology, aviation maintenance, electrical construction, and automotive.

Career Source Tampa Bay's Tampa Center is located at 9215 N Florida Avenue, Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612. For more information, visit CareerSourceTampaBay.com.