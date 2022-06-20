Career Source Tampa Bay is Hosting an In-Person Hiring Event

CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) will be hosting an in-person Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at CSTB’s Tampa Center, located at 9215 North Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33612, in Room #3. Employers hiring include Habitat for Humanity, Juniper Landscaping, Hilton Downtown Tampa & Embassy Suites, Go City Wide, and several others. These Hillsborough County businesses have more than 100 open positions and will be looking to fill those positions at the event. The salaries for these positions range from $13 per hour to $40 per hour.
For more information visit CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair