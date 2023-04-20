Career Source Tampa Bay has launched a new web-based career exploration tool.

CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB), in partnership with the Hillsborough Board

of County Commissioners, has launched a new web-based career exploration tool. The

Career Pathways Portal is a user-friendly online tool for job seekers, students, parents, and

advisors to explore upwardly mobile careers and their training pathways for top industries and

companies in Hillsborough County.

The Career Pathways Portal can be accessed at cstbpathways.com

or from the Job Seekers page on the CareerSource Tampa Bay website www.careersourcetampabay.com