Career Source Tampa Bay has launched a new web-based career exploration tool.

We take a trip out to Career Source Tampa Bay.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 12:32:29-04

CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB), in partnership with the Hillsborough Board
of County Commissioners, has launched a new web-based career exploration tool. The
Career Pathways Portal is a user-friendly online tool for job seekers, students, parents, and
advisors to explore upwardly mobile careers and their training pathways for top industries and
companies in Hillsborough County.

The Career Pathways Portal can be accessed at cstbpathways.com
or from the Job Seekers page on the CareerSource Tampa Bay website www.careersourcetampabay.com

