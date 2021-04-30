Watch
MyCare Medical Talks Cardiovascular Disease
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 30, 2021
MyCare Medical Group is dedicated to providing personalized primary care for older adults. Keeping them healthy and transitioning into active adults. We have 32 locations and 80 providers, serving Tampa Bay and South Florida.

Cardiovascular disease is the #1 cause of death for men and women in the US and we talk with Dr. Mrunal Shah, MD Board Certified Internal Medicine, to find out how a primary care doctor can help reduce the risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

Learn more by visiting the website: www.mycaremedicalgroup.com.

