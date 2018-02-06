From capitaltacos.com



Capital Tacos is a home-grown, rapidly growing top 3 taco joint in the country. We started with our first store in Land O' Lakes in 2013; we now have four (includly our newly opened Brandon location, the first in Hillsborough County/outside of Paso County) and more on the way all across the Tampa/St. Pete region



We run on a from-scratch kitchen and make over 100+ ingredients on-site each day; from our tortillas to our marinades, salsas, and sauces to our meats and guac, queso, beans and rice.That's a large part of why we've been ranked as having a Top 3 Taco Nationally by Foursquare and a Top 2 Place To Eat in All Tampa/St. Pete by Yelp!