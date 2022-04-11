Watch
Cans for Comedy

We talk about a great event in the Bay area.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:34:18-04

We are raising awareness and donations to benefit Homeless Helping Homeless by providing a free weekly open mic comedy show, "Cans for Comedy", where folks can bring in clothing and canned goods at Bay Cannon Beer Company, 2106 W. Main Street, Tampa Fl, 33607 Talking Point #2: Homeless Helping Homeless provides permanent, transitional and emergency housing and is one of just 14 peer run crisis organizations in the entire United States. Talking Point #3: We have weekly headlining comics to feature for our guests. April 13th, LA comic, Jay Hewlett (BET,Comedy Store,Improv) April 20th,-William Sloan (Sirius XM, HULU, Tivid Studios) May 4th, Tommy Bell-(Coconut's Comedy Club)

For more information and ways you can help visit www.homelesshh.org

