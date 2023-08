CAN Community Health is hosting its Freshen Up Fest in St. Pete next week! There will be free clothes, health screenings, food, and more for people experiencing homelessness.

It's all happening from 12 - 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18 at CAN Community Health, located at 3251 3rd Avenue N in St. Pete.

For more information, visit CANCommunityHealth.org or call (727) 498-4969.