Calm and Confident Parenting Advice from Dr. Alison Mitzner

Alison Mitzner, MD is a board-certified pediatrician, family wellness and fitness expert, a Sr. Director at a major pharmaceutical company, #1 Amazon Best selling author and currently a single mom of 2. She is known for making parents feel calm, confident and healthy.Over her pediatric and professional career, Dr. Mitzner has had the chance to work with over 6,000 patients and reach millions of people with her fitness, health, and wellness information for parents of all types—new, single, stay-at-home, working, and just plain busy! She has worked with many brands and is the author of the #1 Amazon best-selling book, Calm and Confident Parenting, How to Care for Yourself (and Your Kids) Through Life’s Chaos, where she shares proven strategies and tools for making small changes to your mindset, routine, and habits to help parents raise their children with calm confidence.Dr. Mitzner is a frequent media contributor and speaker and has been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, Shape, Parents, Self, Today, Fox News, CNN, and more.
