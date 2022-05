Caroline Gallagher's C&C Lemonade Factory will host its 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to support childhood cancer on June 4, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 at her home in St. Petersburg. The event again coincides with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation’s Lemonade Days nationwide program and is the only bay area affiliated event. 100% of all donations will go to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

For more information, please visit cclemonade.com