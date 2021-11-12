Watch
Buying and Selling Tips for a Competitive Real Estate Market

Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 12, 2021
Drive down any street in America and one thing is obvious: the real estate market is booming. How hot is the real estate market? Get this, nearly nine out of every 10 homes (86%) sold in September 2021, were on the market for less than a month. We turn to the experts for insights on the current and future of the real estate market. Joinins us from the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo IS Charlie Oppler, 2021 President, National Association of REALTORS® 

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT:  REALTOR.COM 

This segment is brought to you by The National Association of REALTORS® 

