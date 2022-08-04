Watch Now
Busting Myths and Misconceptions About Bad Breath

The founder of TheraBreath joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to bust myths and misconceptions about bad breath and how to prevent it.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 10:41:36-04

“America’s Bad Breath Doctor” Dr. Harold Katz is busting the myths and misconceptions about bad breath and how to prevent it.

He talks abouts the best and worst food and drinks that cause bad breath and the best stuff to fix it. Dr. Katz even takes a bite of an onion to show you how effective it is!

Dr. Katz is the founder of TheraBreath. He began researching the causes of bad breath in the early 1990s in an effort to help his teenage daughter with her severe and chronic bad breath.

You can learn more at TheraBreath.com.

