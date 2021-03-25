Busch Gardens Opens Giraffe Bar

The ALL-NEW Giraffe Bar at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opens this Friday, March 26th. Guests can marvel at giraffes, zebra, antelope, ostrich and more, while enjoying an all-new menu of shareable appetizers and a collection of cocktails, wine, and beer. The bar will also feature cocktails that satisfy more than thirst, including spirits that support conservation. Additionally, guests will be able to "spot" one of the park's newest residents from the Giraffe Bar: a three-month-old giraffe calf.
To learn more visit, BuschGardensTampa.com