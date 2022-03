Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest coaster, Iron Gwazi, will open on March 11 as the country's tallest hybrid coaster.

The announcement comes nearly two years after its opening was delayed because of COVID-19.

Taste and See Tampa Bay's Zack Perry takes along for the wild ride!

The ride features a 206-foot-tall peak that plunges into a 91-degree drop, and it will reach top speeds of 76 miles per hour.