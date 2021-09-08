Fear returns to its most immersive form as guests are invited back inside iconic haunted houses, including THREE ALL-NEW horror-filled houses at Busch Gardens Howl-O-Scream, Tampa Bay’s BIGGEST haunt event. Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and more stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones while three unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness.

The separately ticketed nighttime event runs on select dates, beginning earlier than ever on Friday, Sept. 10, running through Sunday, Oct. 31. Howl-O-Scream tickets are on sale now – buy early and save off the ticket price at the gate.

If nighttime frights are not your idea of fall fun, Busch Gardens is also bringing back our brew-themed food festival Bier Fest this fall each Friday-Sunday from August 13 to October 31. Plus, families can look forward to Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends each Saturday and Sunday in October for trick-or-treating and more, all included in park admission.

Learn more at howloscreamtampa.com